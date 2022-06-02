Soccer-'We didn't show up': Scotland's Robertson apologizes after Ukraine defeat
Scotland captain Andy Robertson rued his side's limp display in Wednesday's World Cup playoff against Ukraine and apologized to fans after the defeat in Glasgow ended their hopes of a first appearance at the global soccer showpiece in 24 years.
Scotland captain Andy Robertson rued his side's limp display in Wednesday's World Cup playoff against Ukraine and apologized to fans after the defeat in Glasgow ended their hopes of a first appearance at the global soccer showpiece in 24 years. Goals from Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, and Artem Dovbyk fired Ukraine to a 3-1 win in the national team's first competitive game since Russia's invasion of their country. They face Wales on Sunday for a spot in the finals in Qatar.
"It's hugely disappointing as we've waited a long time for this game. Our performances beforehand were really good but to be honest we didn't really show up," Robertson told reporters. "That's the World Cup gone for another four years ... all we can say is sorry to the fans in here and back home."
Scotland went 2-0 down before pulling one back through Callum McGregor in the 79th minute but was outplayed by a superior Ukrainian side who dedicated the victory to people back home. Substitute Dovbyk sealed the win in stoppage time with a goal on the counter-attack after Scotland threw players forward in search of an equalizer.
"We had to try and stay in the game but we didn't manage that ... unfortunately, it's passed us by now and, after a really positive campaign, we've let ourselves down tonight," added Liverpool left-back Robertson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: No replacement for Russian GP, F1 season now 22 races; Alpine skiing-Shiffrin will 'absolutely' break World Cup record, says Vonn and more
Alpine skiing-Shiffrin will 'absolutely' break World Cup record, says Vonn
Qatar 2022: Women referees to officiate at men's FIFA World Cup for first time
Soccer-Qatar World Cup to feature female referees in first for tournament
Archery World Cup Gwangju: Indian women's recurve team claims bronze