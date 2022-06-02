Left Menu

Rugby-South African teams included in European competitions

There has also been speculation about world champions South Africa becoming part of a competition involving the Six Nations sides, with the Springboks reportedly keen to re-align with northern hemisphere rugby.

Five South African teams will be included in next season's European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions as the country's growing rugby links with the northern hemisphere were further strengthened on Thursday. The Stormers, Sharks, and Bulls, who all finished in the top eight of this season's United Rugby Championship (URC), will play in the Champions Cup, while the Lions and Cheetahs will contest the Challenge Cup, the South African Rugby Union said.

South African teams already compete in the URC, previously known as the PRO14, against sides from Ireland, Italy, Scotland, and Wales and the new involvement now pits them against English and French opposition too. There has also been speculation about world champions South Africa becoming part of a competition involving the Six Nations sides, with the Springboks reportedly keen to re-align with northern hemisphere rugby.

