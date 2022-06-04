Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Zverev's Grand Slam dream in Paris ends in pain and tears

German Alexander Zverev thought his time had finally come to win a Grand Slam title but his French Open campaign ended in pain and agony after he was forced to retire during his semi-final against Spaniard Rafa Nadal with an ankle injury. Long touted as a potential major champion, Zverev fought tooth-and-nail against 13-time Roland Garros winner Nadal under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier before he rolled his right ankle and fell while trailing 7-6(8) 6-6.

Soccer-Macron urges Champions League ticket holders blocked from entering arena to be reimbursed

Ticket holders who were blocked from entering Paris's Stade de France for last Saturday's Champions League final by security personnel must be reimbursed "as fast as possible", French President Emmanuel Macron told local media on Friday. On Friday, UEFA issued an apology to the fans who were affected by the events surrounding the final between eventual champions Real Madrid and Liverpool after ticket fraud and crowd trouble marred the showpiece event in Paris.

Tennis-After fixing Nadal date, Ruud has something to brag about

As a child Casper Ruud watched a lot of tennis on television, dreaming one day of playing a Grand Slam final. The Norwegian will now have something to brag about after setting up a Sunday date with 13-time French Open champion Rafa Nadal. The 23-year-old Ruud was confident he could count all the finals that Nadal has played at Roland Garros and the opponents the Spaniard defeated during his record haul.

Soccer-Belgium defeat just what team needed, says coach

Defeat for Belgium was “just what the team needed" as they look ahead to the World Cup, coach Roberto Martinez insisted after Friday’s 4-1 thrashing by neighbours Netherlands in the Nations League. It was the first home defeat for the Belgians since Martinez’ first game in charge, in September 2016 against Spain, and will be deflating blow just months away from the World Cup finals in Qatar, where Belgium are among the fancied teams.

Tennis-Norwegian Ruud sets up French Open final against Nadal

Eighth seed Casper Ruud rallied from a set down to beat an error-prone Marin Cilic 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 on Friday to become the first Norwegian man to reach a Grand Slam singles final and set up a French Open title clash against 13-time champion Rafa Nadal. With his victory against the Croat on Court Philippe Chatrier, Ruud will at least rise to a career-high world ranking of sixth when the list is updated at the conclusion of the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros.

NBA-Lakers sign Ham as new head coach

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed Darvin Ham as their new head coach on a multi-year contract, the NBA franchise said on Friday. Ham, 48, replaces Frank Vogel who led the Lakers to the 2020 championship but failed to guide them to the playoffs this season.

Soccer-Cornelius double gives Danes 2-1 win over France

Andreas Cornelius came off the bench to fire two goals for Denmark as they came from behind to defeat France 2-1 in their Nations League Group A1 clash at the Stade de France on Friday. Karim Benzema, who lifted the Champions League trophy with Real Madrid at the same venue last Saturday, looked like he was headed for another stellar night as he had an early shot smothered and then a goal ruled out for offside.

Tennis-Others love golf, I love tennis so I am playing on, says Nadal

After reaching a record 14th French Open final on Friday, 21-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal said he has nothing left to prove in tennis and was only playing on because he was still fit enough and enjoying it. Nadal moved into Sunday's final after Alexander Zverev turned his ankle in the second set of their semi-final and was forced to retire while trailing the Spaniard 7-6(8) 6-6.

Tennis-Osaka in Wimbledon entry list, Federer and Williams sisters absent

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka's name appeared on the singles entry list for Wimbledon released by the organisers on Friday but veterans Roger Federer and the Williams sisters were not included. Osaka said last month that she was "not 100% sure" she would participate at the grasscourt Grand Slam because of the decision by the sport's governing bodies to strip the tournament of ranking points had reduced her motivation to play.

Soccer-UEFA apologise to fans for 'distressing events' at Champions League final

UEFA have issued an apology to the fans who were affected by the events surrounding the Champions League final after ticket fraud and crowd trouble marred the showpiece event at the Stade de France in Paris. The match was delayed by more than 30 minutes after officers forcefully held back people trying to enter the Stade de France while riot police had also sprayed tear gas on fans, including women and children.

