Now It’s Official: Kylian Mbappe Rejects Real Madrid To Stay at PSG

One of the most anticipated decisions in this season has been made – Kylian Mbappe stays at Paris Saint-Germain for three more years. Until this time, it was impossible to find a person apart from Kylian and his mother who knew what the decision would be. Some time ago, the famous player reached an agreement both with Real Madrid and PSG and took the time to consider all options.

Details of the deal

Thanks to an exclusive interview with Kylian's mother, the terms went public. Both PSG and Real Madrid were ready to pay €150 million as a sign-on fee, an annual €40 million salary, and confirmed that Mbappe would have most of the image rights. This sounds more than impressive when you recall that the France World Cup winner is only 23 years old.

During the last game of the season, Florentino Perez told his players that Mbappe won't join Real Madrid. It was a hard blow considering that the club was very hopeful to sign Mbappe and quite confident of a positive result. Almost all analysts and team representatives were sure that eventually, Kylian would end up in Real Madrid.

From the early years, he admired Cristiano Ronaldo and had posters of the club in the room. So what went wrong? We believe that it was nothing more than business. Around a month ago, Paris Saint-Germain said that they would offer Mbappe a huge sign-on fee to keep him in the club. The family went to Real Madrid to negotiate and the Spanish club agreed to increase the sum. They even went below 50% on image rights.

Most of us believed that Mbappe came to an agreement with Real. But PSG didn't stand behind and made one step further. Apart from a once again increased signing-on fee, it offered a bunch of other advantages like marketing deals with Qatar and the final say in most decisions. It is not a secret that PSG has Qatari owners and there is a tight link between Qatar and French authorities. There are even rumors that Emmanuel Macron was involved in convincing Mbappe to stay.

Not so long ago it was obvious that Kylian wasn't planning to remain in Paris but something went wrong literally one month ago and we believe that it was a mixture of finances, history, and pressure. But he might consider the situation from the football point of view as well because at such a young age, Mbappe can have both: win the Ballon d'Or in PSG and then spend five-seven peak years at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid's perspective

We don't envy the Spanish club who now needs to explain this loss to the fans. Mbappe could have been the first legendary Galactico since Rolando left the club in 2018 or Eden Hazard joined it in 2019. Real Madrid has even slowed down their search for new players to concentrate on the future with Mbappe. They did literally everything to have Kylian and enrich his career in the club he has dreamed of from his early childhood.

At the same time, we can understand the thrill of PSG fans who have an opportunity to cheer for their favorite club and the star player for the other three years. There are still many serious decisions to make and Mbappe might need to find a new manager and director. But when everything settles, this decision may be critical in winning the Champions League which Paris Saint-Germain has dreamed of for so long.

Wrap-up

Paris Saint-Germain is quite young compared to other football clubs. However, it has already conquered the Ligue 1, League Cups, and French Cups. PSG has also won the 1996 Winners' Cup with an impressive result. And even though Real Madrid is a more titled club, PSG remains a valuable player and is predicted to have a bright future. Especially if it has Kylian Mbappe for another three years. We can't wait to see his next game!

Author: Grace Tennet, a content manager at New Zealand's gambling source and the founder of the Winning Lady podcast.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)