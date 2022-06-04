Left Menu

England begins chase against New Zealand at Lord''s

PTI | London | Updated: 04-06-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 19:41 IST
England begins chase against New Zealand at Lord''s
Jonny Bairstow (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England needed 277 runs to win after limiting New Zealand to 49 for six wickets in the morning session on the third day of the first test at Lord's on Saturday.

The hosts nearly made it to the break without a loss but Alex Lees was bowled by Kyle Jamieson for 20 with the total on 31.

England regained control of the game with the introduction of the new ball, taking six wickets for 34 in the first 90 minutes of play.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell's overnight stand of 180 was broken by England's experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Broad struck twice either side of a direct-hit run out from Ollie Pope as England claimed a team hat trick before Matthew Parkinson took the 10th wicket, his first of the game, ending Tim Southee's cameo. The Kiwi bowler added 21 from 26 deliveries before he was caught by Joe Root in the slips.

Mitchell brought up his century with his first ball of the morning in the first over from Broad. He became the 15th New Zealander to make a test century at Lord's.

Broad claimed Mitchell's wicket just after the new ball was taken. The Kiwi batter edged behind and Ben Foakes made no mistake.

After making 42 in the first innings, Colin de Grandhomme was out for a duck after being run out by a clever direct hit from Pope.

Broad then struck immediately with the next ball to bring up the team hat trick by bowling Jamieson.

Blundell was next and fell just four runs short of his own century, with Anderson taking his first wicket of the day as New Zealand slipped to 265 for eight. AP KHS KHS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022