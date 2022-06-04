England begins chase against New Zealand at Lord''s

England needed 277 runs to win after limiting New Zealand to 49 for six wickets in the morning session on the third day of the first test at Lord's on Saturday.

The hosts nearly made it to the break without a loss but Alex Lees was bowled by Kyle Jamieson for 20 with the total on 31.

England regained control of the game with the introduction of the new ball, taking six wickets for 34 in the first 90 minutes of play.

Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell's overnight stand of 180 was broken by England's experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Broad struck twice either side of a direct-hit run out from Ollie Pope as England claimed a team hat trick before Matthew Parkinson took the 10th wicket, his first of the game, ending Tim Southee's cameo. The Kiwi bowler added 21 from 26 deliveries before he was caught by Joe Root in the slips.

Mitchell brought up his century with his first ball of the morning in the first over from Broad. He became the 15th New Zealander to make a test century at Lord's.

Broad claimed Mitchell's wicket just after the new ball was taken. The Kiwi batter edged behind and Ben Foakes made no mistake.

After making 42 in the first innings, Colin de Grandhomme was out for a duck after being run out by a clever direct hit from Pope.

Broad then struck immediately with the next ball to bring up the team hat trick by bowling Jamieson.

Blundell was next and fell just four runs short of his own century, with Anderson taking his first wicket of the day as New Zealand slipped to 265 for eight. AP KHS KHS

