QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Iga Swiatek winning French Open

Following is reaction to world number one Iga Swiatek winning her second French Open title on Saturday with a 6-1 6-3 win over Coco Gauff in the final: COCO GAUFF, FRENCH OPEN FINALIST

"I want to congratulate Iga. What you have done on tour in the past couple of months has truly been amazing and you totally deserve it." BILLIE JEAN KING, FORMER WORLD NUMBER ONE

"Congratulations, @iga_swiatek, on another incredible win!" ONS JABEUR, WORLD NUMBER SIX

"Congrats @iga_swiatek, incredible really." DARIA SAVILLE, AUSTRALIAN PLAYER

"Wooow! What a number one we have! Congrats Iga @iga_swiatek!" PAM SHRIVER, FORMER WORLD NUMBER THREE

"@iga_swiatek This level is amongst the greatest of all time @WTA. #Iga35" (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

