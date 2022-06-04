Football Delhi partners with Vector X as official apparel and match ball sponsor

Football Delhi on Saturday roped in Vector X, a well-known sports manufacturer, as apparel and match ball partner by signing a four-year deal.

With this partnership, Football Delhi will exclusively use Vector X footballs across all its activities and leagues from grassroots level to top-tier. The company will also exclusively sponsor the match day and training kits for the Delhi state team in the National Football Championships. Vector X will also create customized merchandising products for Football Delhi which will be marketed by both partners.

''It is a landmark partnership deal, will be of tremendous value to our football ecosystem... (we) will be able to launch merchandising product for the first time,'' Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said.

