Left Menu

Tennis-El Salvador's Arevalo first central American player to win Grand Slam title in Paris

Arevalo and Rojer, seeded 12th, beat Croatian Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 after saving three match points and converting their only break chance. At last year's U.S. Open, Arevalo was the first player from central America to take part in a final at a major.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 05-06-2022 00:50 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 00:50 IST
Tennis-El Salvador's Arevalo first central American player to win Grand Slam title in Paris
  • Country:
  • France

El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo became the first player from central America to claim a Grand Slam title when he paired up with Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands to win the men's doubles final at the French Open on Saturday. Arevalo and Rojer, seeded 12th, beat Croatian Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek 6-7(4) 7-6(5) 6-3 after saving three match points and converting their only break chance.

At last year's U.S. Open, Arevalo was the first player from central America to take part in a final at a major. On Saturday, he converted his second opportunity with a gritty performance on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Dodig and Krajicek, who had come from a set down to eliminate top seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in the quarter-finals, did not face a single break point in the opening set. Their opponents saved five but conceded the set in the tiebreak as the unseeded duo remained strong on serve.

The second set was a carbon copy of the first until the tiebreak, when Arevalo and Rojer made the most of their chances. They finally broke for 4-2 in the decider and held throughout, ending it with a service game to love.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

This button-sized instrument will fly aboard NASA's DAVINCI mission to Venus

 Global
2
NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space station

NASA, SpaceX now targeting June 10 to launch next cargo mission to space sta...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Ministry says; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Spain's monkeypox case tally rises to 186, Health Minis...

 Global
4
Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Another ship sent to take metal to Russia arrives in Mariupol -TASS

Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022