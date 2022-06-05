Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Ruthless Swiatek crushes Gauff to clinch second French Open title

World number one Iga Swiatek confirmed her dominance of women's tennis by sweeping aside American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 to claim her second French Open title in three years on Saturday. The 21-year-old Pole's blend of power, poise and precision on the clay was too much to handle for the 18-year-old Gauff, who never recovered from a shaky start in her maiden Grand Slam final.

Tennis-Teary-eyed Gauff says Swiatek is 'on another level'

American teenager Coco Gauff was still struggling to hold back the tears hours after losing the French Open final to Poland's Iga Swiatek on Saturday and said her opponent, who is on a 35-match winning streak, was in a different league. The tears started to roll straight after match point as Gauff was beaten 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour and she said she was struggling to hold it together when she faced the press later.

Golf-American Na resigns from PGA Tour to avoid sanctions and play LIV Golf event

Kevin Na has resigned from the PGA Tour so he can play in a Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series event without the threat of punishment, the American golfer said on Saturday. Na, ranked 33 in the world, is one of many golfers listed in the field for the June 9-11 event at Centurion Club outside London along with former world number one Dustin Johnson and former Masters champion Sergio Garcia.

Tennis-Nadal's bid for more Roland Garros history meets Ruud resistance

Rafa Nadal has never lost a French Open final. A win on Sunday against first-time Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud would deliver a record-extending 14th crown to the Spaniard and widen his lead in the men's race for the most major titles. Nadal, who turned 36 on Friday, overcame physical ailments and a dismal period of preparation to win the Australian Open in January to take his record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a three-way tie with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

Tennis-No luck this time just hard work, says Swiatek

Iga Swiatek said she felt lucky when she won her first French Open title in 2020 but the world number one credits hard work for her second Grand Slam title on the Parisian clay. Swiatek, who beat American teenager Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in Saturday's final at Roland Garros, went from being a largely unknown 19-year-old, ranked 54th in the world, to instant celebrity status after lifting her first Suzanne Lenglen Cup 18 months ago.

NBA-Celtics players voice support for detained WNBA star Griner

Boston Celtics players on Saturday called on the White House to do everything in its power to secure the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February. Players wore t-shirts with the words "We are BG" on the front and a QR code leading to a White House petition on the back for the two-time Olympic gold medalist at practice in San Francisco ahead of NBA Finals Game Two on Sunday.

NBA-'We've got to make them feel us' Green says Warriors will step up physicality

There is no panic in the Warriors locker room following their fourth quarter collapse in Game One of the NBA Finals and the team will be more physical when they face the Celtics again on Sunday, Golden State's Draymond Green told Reuters. The Warriors turned passive late in Game One, giving up 40 points in the final frame and ultimately falling 120-108 to the visitors.

Tennis-Give women prime time slots, says King, backing Mauresmo to make changes

Female players should get prime time slots when they play if women's tennis is to get a better audience, Billie Jean King said on Saturday amid a scheduling controversy at the French Open. The 12-time singles Grand Slam champion, one of the sport's stars in the 1960s and 1970s at the start of the professional era, backed Roland Garros director Amelie Mauresmo to fix the problem even after Mauresmo said men's tennis was currently more appealing than women's tennis.

Soccer-England players booed when taking the knee in Hungary

England players were booed by Hungary supporters when taking the knee in protest against racial injustice ahead of their Nations League clash in Budapest on Saturday. Hungary were hosting England in what was officially a behind-closed-doors match after being disciplined by both FIFA and UEFA for repeated racist behaviour, including during England's previous visit to Budapest last September.

Tennis-Zverev says torn ligaments in foot ended his French Open campaign

Alexander Zverev said he suffered torn ligaments after rolling on his ankle and being forced to retire from his French Open semi-final against 13-time champion Rafael Nadal on Friday.

"I am now on my way back home. Based on the first medical checks, it looks like I have torn several lateral ligaments in my right foot," the German, who was seeded third at Roland Garros, wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

