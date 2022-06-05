Left Menu

Day three of NZ-Eng Test witnesses hilarious repeat of 2019 WC final

At the 2019 finals, the ball had deflected off Stokes' bat and went for four.

Ben Stokes reacting to the incident. (Photo- ECB Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The day three of the first Test between England and New Zealand saw the repeat of the incident that happened in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup final clash between the two, where the ball had deflected off the bat of a running Ben Stokes and went for a boundary, which had costed New Zealand the trophy. In the 42nd over of England's second innings, Joe Root played a pull towards the mid-wicket area and tried to get a quick single, with Root at the other end. While running, the ball deflected off Stokes's bat and the ball changed its course yet again. Despite that, the batters did not run for the single.

Just after the incident, pacer Trent Boult who was bowling that over was seen having a friendly exchange with Stokes. Everyone on the ground was all smiles at being reminded of the incident that took place almost three years back. Both Stokes and Root put their hands up as if they were trying not only to apologise but also to emulate the latter's reaction in 2019 final.

Coming to the match, England is currently 216/5 in 65 overs while chasing 277 runs for a win in the first Test with Root (77*) and Ben Foakes (9*). Earlier, batting first, New Zealand was bowled out for 132. Only all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme (42*) and Tim Southee (26) could offer some resistance as debutant Matty Potts (13/4) and James Anderson (66/4) shook the NZ batting lineup with their pace. In the second innings, England became victims of the pace of Boult (3/21) and Southee (4/55) and was bundled out for 141, gaining a thin nine-run lead.

In the third innings, NZ looked in trouble at 56-4 but Daryl Mitchell (108) and Tom Blundell (96) performed a brilliant rescue act to help their side reach 285/10, setting a target of 277 for England. (ANI)

