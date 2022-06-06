Golf-Australian Lee wins U.S. Women's Open by four strokes

Australian Minjee Lee secured the biggest prize in women's golf with an emphatic four-stroke victory at the U.S. Women's Open at Pine Needles on Sunday.

The 26-year-old from Perth made a hot start to the final round with birdies at the first two holes and was never headed en route to an even-par 71 in demanding conditions that made it tough for her pursuers to make a charge. Lee finished at 13-under-par 271, collecting $1.8 million from a record total purse of $10 million, while American Mina Harigae (72) claimed second place on nine-under.

Lee, who won her first major title at last year's Evian Championship, joins Karrie Webb (2000 and 2001) and Jan Stephenson (1983) as Australians to win the U.S. Women's Open.

