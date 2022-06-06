Australian skipper Aaron Finch talks about batting surface ahead of SL tour

Australian captain Aaron Finch talked about the batting surface ahead of the Sri Lanka tour and said that the pitch is quite green and the spin might be the tacky sort of spin. Australia is going to play three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka starting on Tuesday here at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

"There was a temptation there (to play two spinners) but having seen the conditions over the last couple of days, the square is quite green, there's been a lot of rain around and the outfield is quite heavy," said Finch as per the cricket.com.au. "Expecting there to be a bit of spin there but it might be a tacky sort of spin. It's not a dry square, it's not a dry surface by any stretch," he added.

"There hasn't been a huge amount of cricket here and with it being the wet season, the wickets are under covers a lot more than what they generally would," said Finch. Finch also talked about the Sri Lankan side's preference and said "If Sri Lanka had their preference, it'd probably be on the drier side. But they've (had) a fantastic fast bowling attack over the last couple of years, led by (Dushmantha) Chameera."

The 35-year-old later talked about wicket keeper Josh Inglis and mentioned that he is a super talented young player. "He's so close, he's really stiff. Every chance he's had, he's taken with both hands. He's a super talented young payer. He's shown his ability to float throughout the order in international cricket and domestic cricket," said Finch.

"He'll definitely get an opportunity with the quick back-ups between the three T20s and then the five ODIs being really congested. There will be an opportunity for Josh at some point. He's made every post a winner," he added. The opening batter further said that "I reckon there will be quite a lot of sun over the next 24 hours, so that will dry it out," on the damp outfield.

"But it will definitely be on the slower side compared to what we're used to in these parts of the world, where they're usually lightning-fast outfields," he added. "This will be a little bit more of a running game, I think the boundaries will be pushed back slightly. It will come down to using our smarts, using our ability to manipulate the ball into gaps and running hard," Finch said.

Marsh, David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith are all back after missing recent T20 matches against Sri Lanka at home in February. Ashton Agar takes the lead spin duties with Adam Zampa out. Qantas Tour of Sri Lanka, 2022

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan. Standby: Jeffrey Vandersay, Niroshan Dickwella. Australia T20I Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner, Matthew Wade. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)