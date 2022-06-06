UAE's International League T20 locked in for January-February 2023

Emirates Cricket Board on Monday confirmed that the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) League will be played between the window of January 6 to February 12, 2023. The six-team franchise-style League will be played over a 34-match schedule at world-renowned, world-class venues in UAE. The first event is scheduled to be played between the window of January 6 and February 12, 2023.

"Emirates Cricket Board is delighted to welcome Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, Adani Sportsline, broadcaster ZEE, and all other stakeholders to the newly established T20 League of UAE," Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence and Chairman of the Emirates Cricket Board, Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan said in a statement. "Such illustrious, experienced names and entities as partners bode well for the UAE T20 League. Through the commitment of these partners, they have demonstrated confidence in the Emirates Cricket Board as we take the game into the future," he added.

The tournament will also provide a valuable platform for Emirates Cricket to take developing their local talent to a higher level, where UAE-based players currently integrated with the board's programme, as well as those identified by the high-performance coaching and selection committee teams, will be given the opportunity to train and play alongside some of the world's best minds of today's game. "Emirates Cricket and the UAE, have a proven history of identifying and embracing initiatives that underpin the success of the game. It is vitally important, that through this tournament UAE-based players continue to flourish which is one of the objectives of this League," said Khalid Al Zarooni, Chairman, ILT20.

"The ILT20 wishes to thank Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Chairman of ECB for his unstinting support to UAE cricket which, under his guidance, has been growing from strength to strength. We look forward to introducing to the world a T20 event that will provide unmatched competition and entertainment to the ardent followers of this game," he added. (ANI)

