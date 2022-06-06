Cyclist complains of "inappropriate behaviour" by coach, SAI forms inquiry committee

Cyclist Mayuri Lute has complained of ''inappropriate behaviour'' by national team chief coach R K Sharma, prompting the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the cycling federation to form inquiry committees.

The SAI formed the committee on Monday to investigate the cyclist's complaint on a priority basis and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) too is standing by its athlete.

''The SAI has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia. The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India. ''Following the compliant by the athlete, SAI has immediately brought her back to India to ensure her safety and has also constituted a committee to investigate the matter. The matter is being dealt on priority and will be resolved shortly,'' a SAI statement read.

The training-cum-competition foreign exposure trip at Slovenia was in preparation for the Asian Track Cycling Championships, scheduled to be held here from June 18 to 22. The CFI said she has the full backing of the national body. ''The CFI stands with the complainant, Ms Mayuri Lute and has already convened to Sports Authority of India and Ms Mayuri Lute that the decision of the committee formed by the SAI will have the full support of the federation,'' the CFI said.

The CFI's four-member committee includes secretary general Maninder Pal Singh, SS Sudeesh Kumar (President, Kerala Cycling), Dipali Nikam (chief coach, Maharashtra cycling team) and assistant secretary VN Singh, who met with Lute on Monday and assured her full support.

The CFI said the rest of the players along with coach Sharma are scheduled to return to India on June 14.

