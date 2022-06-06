FIBA handover global exclusive rights for its 3x3 Fantasy Games to 3BL

Continuing its pioneering push to promote 3x3 basketball, FIBA has handed over the global exclusive rights of its 3x3 Fantasy Games to 3BL. The 11th edition of the FIBA 3x3 World Tour has already kicked off with the Utsunomiya Opener which was played on the 14th and 15th of May in Japan and is ready to move to France for Poitiers Challenger 2022(qualifier for Prague Masters) which will be played on 1st and 2nd July. Later on, a bunch of challengers and qualifiers of the ongoing edition of the World Tour are lined up in several cities across the world.

"We want to be able to engage with the fans in a way that brings them much closer to the game. With the 3x3 Fantasy App we hope to generate new fans of the sports discipline across the world," said Yoshiya Kato, Chairman of 3BL In 2022, the game will focus on the FIBA 3x3 World Tour and 3x3 Challengers, which take place nearly every weekend from May to December. More competitions are expected to be covered in future editions.

"Fantasy sports and gaming culture is booming the world over and we are delighted to make our foray into this exciting digital space. The '3x3 Fantasy' app perfectly complements our many pre-existing offline properties, including our flagship Indian 3x3 Pro Basketball League which successfully completed its third season this March," said Rohit Bakshi, CEO of 3BL. FIBA 3x3 Managing Director Alex Sanchez said: "We are constantly working towards expanding the horizon for 3x3 and its fans and with the launch of the '3x3 Fantasy' app we give the fans a chance to continue enjoying the game virtually. We would also like to thank the team from 3BL for making this a reality."

3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL) is India's first and only professional league authorized by the Basketball Federation of India (BFI) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA). (ANI)

