Rugby-Hooper gives Brumbies nice selection headache for Blues semi-final

Rob Valetini's recovery from injury could mean a selection headache for the ACT Brumbies' Super Rugby semi-final against the Auckland Blues, with young lock Tom Hooper has proved a revelation in the back row. Playing at blindside flanker, second-year player Hooper was instrumental in quelling Ardie Savea in Saturday's quarter-final win over the Wellington Hurricanes, while also impressing with a number of strong carries.

He would be expected to make way for specialist loose forward Valetini, who was enjoying a fine season until he broke down with a hamstring injury over a month ago. "Tom's been exceptional, hasn't he?" Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher told reporters on Tuesday.

"The work ethic and physicality that he's brought over the last few weeks against the best in the business have been outstanding for a young man. "So he's been really exciting for us and definitely deserves an opportunity somewhere in the mix."

The Brumbies may be forced to make another change if center Len Ikitau is banned after being red-carded for a high tackle on Hurricanes flyhalf Aidan Morgan. The Canberra-based side is seeking to have the card quashed at a judicial hearing later on Tuesday.

"It would be hugely disappointing for Len (to miss out). He's been really good for us this year, very consistent," said Fisher. "But I know we've got guys who are ready to step up."

The Blues have not lost a game since round one and beating them at Eden Park will be a massive challenge. Most Brumbies players would not remember their team's last win at the Auckland venue in 2013, a 20-13 victory on a wet night, though Fisher does, having been part of the coaching staff then.

More rain is forecast in Auckland on Saturday. "I think Nic White scored a try that night," said Fisher of the Brumbies' veteran halfback.

"So maybe there's a good omen in there."

