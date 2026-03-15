Auckland Blues Dominate Moana Pasifika, Join Super Rugby Pacific Leaders
The Auckland Blues triumphed over Moana Pasifika with a 43-7 victory at Eden Park, joining the Wellington Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies at the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings. The Blues capitalized on a strategic performance, despite Moana's strong initial resistance, moving up the rankings with key tries from players like Sam Nock and AJ Lam.
The Auckland Blues asserted their dominance over Moana Pasifika with a resounding 43-7 victory at Eden Park, catapulting themselves to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings alongside the Wellington Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies. The strategic play throughout the match allowed the Blues to secure the crucial bonus-point win needed.
Despite being reduced in numbers from the 16th minute due to a high tackle penalty on Moana's Augustine Pulu, Moana Pasifika displayed resilience. However, the Blues capitalized on their opponent's infractions, with key tries from players Sam Nock, AJ Lam, and Ofa Tu'ungafasi establishing a halftime lead of 15-7.
The Blues further extended their advantage with converted tries from Marcel Renata and Sam Darry, sealing the game with additional tries by Cody Vai and Mason Tupaea. The comprehensive victory handed Moana their fourth consecutive defeat, illustrating the physical intensity of the contest, as noted by Blues captain Dalton Papali'i.