Auckland Blues Dominate Moana Pasifika, Join Super Rugby Pacific Leaders

The Auckland Blues asserted their dominance over Moana Pasifika with a resounding 43-7 victory at Eden Park, catapulting themselves to the top of the Super Rugby Pacific standings alongside the Wellington Hurricanes and ACT Brumbies. The strategic play throughout the match allowed the Blues to secure the crucial bonus-point win needed.

Despite being reduced in numbers from the 16th minute due to a high tackle penalty on Moana's Augustine Pulu, Moana Pasifika displayed resilience. However, the Blues capitalized on their opponent's infractions, with key tries from players Sam Nock, AJ Lam, and Ofa Tu'ungafasi establishing a halftime lead of 15-7.

The Blues further extended their advantage with converted tries from Marcel Renata and Sam Darry, sealing the game with additional tries by Cody Vai and Mason Tupaea. The comprehensive victory handed Moana their fourth consecutive defeat, illustrating the physical intensity of the contest, as noted by Blues captain Dalton Papali'i.