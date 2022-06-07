Left Menu

Golf-Johnson confirms resignation from PGA Tour to play in LIV Invitational

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-06-2022 16:04 IST
Golf-Johnson confirms resignation from PGA Tour to play in LIV Invitational
American two-time major champion Dustin Johnson said on Tuesday he had resigned from the PGA Tour to compete in the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational that begins this week. "It's hard to speak on what the consequences might be but I've resigned my membership of the Tour and that's the plan for now," Johnson told a news conference at the Centurion Club, north of London, host of the first event.

Johnson is the second golfer to resign from the PGA Tour to join the contentious new event which is bankrolled by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Fellow American Kevin Na said he had also chosen that option last week.

