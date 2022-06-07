Shane Bond turns 47: Wishes pour in for former New Zealand pacer

The Cricket fraternity poured in wishes for former New Zealand pacer and current Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond as he turned 47 today. "Happy birthday, Shane Bond! 100 international appearances, 259 wickets. His average of 21.37 is the best of any New Zealand bowler to take at least 20 wickets!" tweeted ICC on their official account.

Mumbai Indians also wished him on Twitter. "The name's Bond...birthday boy Bond!"

"Paltan, join us in wishing our bowling coach Shane Bond, a very Happy Birthday!" MI tweeted on their official account. The Christchurch-born played only 120 matches for New Zealand but his impact on the game has left him in the category of brilliant cricketers.

He scalped 259 wickets in his almost 10 years long international career which ended in 2010 after the completion of the 2010 T20 World Cup. Bond had said he was unwilling to compromise on his own standards for the sake of prolonging his career. Pacer overall scalped 87 wickets at an average of 22.09 in 18 Tests, 147 at 20.88 in 82 ODIs, and 25 at 21.72 in 20 T20Is.

6/23, was the best spell ever of Bond against Australia in CWC 2003 where he took out the whole top order and helped his team win. The 4th fastest bowler to take 100 ODI wickets, Bond is currently guiding the talented group of bowlers at 5-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians. (ANI)

