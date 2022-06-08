NFL-League to hold first official events in Africa, including talent camp

Left Menu

The National Football League (NFL) will hold its first official events in Africa later this month, as it works to build its international footprint. The Philadelphia Eagles, who were paired with Ghana as an "International Home Marketing Area", will feature in events including an NFL Fan Zone on June 26.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 00:24 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

The National Football League (NFL) will hold its first official events in Africa later this month, as it works to build its international footprint. The events will take place in Ghana and include a talent identification camp on June 21 and 22, with 40 players from across the continent expected to participate.

"This camp is not only giving opportunities to great African athletes, it is also highlighting the incredible African athletes already in the NFL," said twice Super Bowl champion Osi Umenyiora, who will lead the program. "The positive impact of this cannot be overstated."

In December, the NFL awarded 18 franchises marketing rights to 26 international regions, as it looks to build fan bases abroad. The Philadelphia Eagles, who were paired with Ghana as an "International Home Marketing Area", will feature in events including an NFL Fan Zone on June 26.

