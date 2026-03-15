Left Menu

African Nations Grapple with Russian Military Recruitment

Kenya's foreign minister is visiting Russia to address concerns about the recruitment of African nationals into Russian military forces. African governments, including Kenya, are balancing this issue with their diplomatic relations with Russia. There's rising pressure from families of recruits for government action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:13 IST
African Nations Grapple with Russian Military Recruitment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kenya's foreign minister is set to visit Russia amid rising domestic pressure to address the recruitment of Kenyans into the Russian military. However, African governments, including Nairobi, are cautious not to provoke Moscow due to longstanding diplomatic ties.

Reports have surfaced detailing the recruitment of over 1,000 Kenyans alongside other Africans into Russia's military ranks, often through deceptive means promising lucrative opportunities. The news has sparked anger in countries such as Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa, but broader public outcry remains subdued.

Despite mounting family pressures, Kenya's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, aims for pragmatic discussions, acknowledging Russia's superpower status. Many African governments, wary of choosing sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, avoid direct confrontation with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026