African Nations Grapple with Russian Military Recruitment

Kenya's foreign minister is set to visit Russia amid rising domestic pressure to address the recruitment of Kenyans into the Russian military. However, African governments, including Nairobi, are cautious not to provoke Moscow due to longstanding diplomatic ties.

Reports have surfaced detailing the recruitment of over 1,000 Kenyans alongside other Africans into Russia's military ranks, often through deceptive means promising lucrative opportunities. The news has sparked anger in countries such as Kenya, Ghana, and South Africa, but broader public outcry remains subdued.

Despite mounting family pressures, Kenya's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Musalia Mudavadi, aims for pragmatic discussions, acknowledging Russia's superpower status. Many African governments, wary of choosing sides in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, avoid direct confrontation with Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies.)