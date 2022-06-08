Soccer-Canada to play Curaçao after sitting out prior match over contract dispute

The Canadian men's national soccer team confirmed they will play Curaçao in their CONCACAF Nations League match on Thursday in Vancouver, after stalled contract negotiations saw them opt out of a friendly against Panama earlier this week. Hours before kickoff against Panama on Sunday, the Canadian men's team told Canada Soccer they would not play the friendly against Panama, demanding changes to their compensation agreement.

The team returned to training on Monday, with the two sides planning future meetings. "Canada Soccer and the men's national team players are excited to see their fans," Canada Soccer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Canada is set to play in the World Cup later this year, having qualified for the first time since 1986.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)