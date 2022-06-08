Left Menu

Ridhima, Neha, Pranavi look for good start as WPGT resumes with 7th leg

Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi will tee up in the first round of the seventh leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2022 here at Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru.

ANI | Updated: 08-06-2022 15:15 IST
Indian golfer Ridhima Dilawari (Image: WPGT). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi will get to test the gains they have made from their recent starts in Europe and elsewhere as they tee up in the first round of the seventh leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour 2022 here at Prestige Golfshire in Bengaluru. The WPG Tour, which resumes after a 2-month break, had a mixed event. The Mixed Pro Challenge in April 2023 will see 30 players vying for the Rs 10 lakh purse.

Many of the regular stars, such as Tvesa Malik, Vani Kapoor, Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall are currently in Europe for various events. However, Ridhima Dilawari is in the field as is Neha Tripathi, who in spite of her indifferent form has shown occasional flashes of brilliance. The promising Jahanvi Bakshi and Pranavi Urs, who have won multiple times on the Tour, are also in the fray. Also looking for another winner will be Seher Atwal. Many of the others have also had a taste of international competition like Durga Nittur, Astha Madan, Suchitra Ramesh and Siddhi Kapoor. They will all get a chance to make a bid for the honours as Indian women's golf continues to make noticeable progress. The field includes six amateurs. (ANI)

