Soccer-Spurs sign keeper Forster on free transfer from Southampton

The 34-year-old was out of contract at Southampton, where he made 134 appearances and kept 42 clean sheets since moving from Scottish side Celtic in 2014. "The experienced goalkeeper has signed a contract with us until 2024 and will join the Club on 1 July following the expiration of his contract at Southampton," Spurs said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/june/forster-deal-complete.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 16:30 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Fraser Forster from Southampton on a deal until 2024, the Premier League club announced on Wednesday. The 34-year-old was out of contract at Southampton, where he made 134 appearances and kept 42 clean sheets since moving from Scottish side Celtic in 2014.

"The experienced goalkeeper has signed a contract with us until 2024 and will join the Club on 1 July following the expiration of his contract at Southampton," Spurs said in a statement https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/news/2022/june/forster-deal-complete. Forster, who has six England caps, will be second choice to club captain Hugo Lloris, with Pierluigi Gollini set to return to parent club Atalanta.

Spurs finished fourth in the league under Antonio Conte last season, securing a Champions League berth despite a difficult start to the campaign.

