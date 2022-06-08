Soccer- Real Madrid extends Modric's contract until 2023
Spanish soccer club Real Madrid said on Wednesday it had extended the contract with veteran Croatian midfielder Luka Modric to June 2023.
The 36-year-old player, who was awarded Ballon d'Or award in 2018, has been part of Real Madrid since 2012.
