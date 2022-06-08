Left Menu

Soccer-Man City Women sign Ouahabi as transfer rebuild continues

Manchester City Women's rebuild ahead of the new season continued on Wednesday after they signed Spain defender Leila Ouahabi from Barcelona on a two-year contract.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 17:37 IST
Soccer-Man City Women sign Ouahabi as transfer rebuild continues

Manchester City Women's rebuild ahead of the new season continued on Wednesday after they signed Spain defender Leila Ouahabi from Barcelona on a two-year contract. City said that the 29-year-old wing back will officially join the club on July 1 following the conclusion of her current contract with Women's Champions League finalists and Primera Division champions Barcelona.

A graduate of Barcelona's famous La Masia academy, Ouahabi won every trophy possible during an 11-year spell with the Catalan giants. She also spent three years at Valencia. "This is going to be a completely different experience for me, and I'm really looking forward to it," Ouahabi told the club website.

"I want to continue enjoying my football and City are a strong club. Both personally and professionally, I think I will grow and develop here." Ouahabi is City's second signing within a week following the arrival of Deyna Castellanos from Atletico Madrid, with a number of long-serving players leaving in the summer.

England internationals Lucy Bronze, Georgia Stanway and Jill Scott along with Scotland's Caroline Weir have all left the club, while England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley announced her retirement last month. City finished third in the 2021-22 season of the Women's Super League behind champions Chelsea and second-placed Arsenal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
3
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022