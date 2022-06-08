Left Menu

Tennis-Briton Moore suspended over anti-doping rule violation

Moore, ranked 83rd in the world, provided her sample while competing in a WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia -- where she lost in the final -- and the AITA said her 'A' sample contained Nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone. Both substances are on the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Reuters | Updated: 08-06-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 21:39 IST
Tennis-Briton Moore suspended over anti-doping rule violation

Britain's number one ranked doubles player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended due to the presence of a prohibited substance in her sample, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday. Moore, ranked 83rd in the world, provided her sample while competing in a WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia -- where she lost in the final -- and the AITA said her 'A' sample contained Nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone.

Both substances are on the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List. Her provisional suspension, backdated from May 27, will make her ineligible to compete in or even attend sanctioned events. "I have never knowingly taken a banned substance in my career. I am investigating how the positive result could have occurred and look forward to proving that I am a clean athlete," Moore wrote on Twitter https://twitter.com/TaraMoore92/status/1534562690022227969.

"I am deeply saddened by the provisional suspension and hope to be back on the court as soon as possible." Moore, who took part in the French Open last month, has the opportunity to ask for her 'B' sample to be analysed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer launching this week

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX CRS-25 cargo mission to space station no longer laun...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after vaccine; COVID breakthrough often serious for cancer patients; J&J gives the notice to terminate the Emergent manufacturing deal for the COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Strong T-cell response for blood cancer patients after ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022