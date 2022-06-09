Soccer-Scotland ease past Armenia in Nations League opener

Scotland began their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 win over Armenia on Wednesday as Anthony Ralston and Scott McKenna scored their first international goals. Scotland dominated the game and took the lead through Ralston when he made a run to the far post where the wing back -- making his full debut -- connected with Stuart Armstrong's cross to head the ball across goal and into the net.

Defender Scott McKenna struck five minutes before halftime with a towering header from John McGinn's corner and he also had an effort from point-blank range ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up. Scotland moved on to three points in Group 1 of League B -- the same as Armenia and Ukraine, who beat Ireland in Dublin.

