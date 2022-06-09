Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Golf-LIV Series set to crash Canadian Open party

After a three-year, COVID-19 forced hiatus the Canadian Open makes its PGA Tour return this week only to face another challenge with disruptive outsiders, the LIV Golf Invitational Series, crashing the party. The Canadian Open and the LIV event at Centurion Club outside London, being staged almost simultaneously, will mark the first head-to-head showdown between the PGA Tour and the controversial big-money, Saudi-backed venture that is looking to shake up golf's status quo.

Tennis-Briton Moore suspended over anti-doping rule violation

Britain's number one ranked doubles player Tara Moore has been provisionally suspended due to the presence of a prohibited substance in her sample, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Wednesday. Moore, ranked 83rd in the world, provided her sample while competing in a WTA 250 event in Bogota, Colombia -- where she lost in the final -- and the AITA said her 'A' sample contained Nandrolone metabolites and Boldenone.

Golf-McIlroy warns LIV jumpers there are some things money can't buy

For Rory McIlroy having his name on a trophy is more meaningful than seeing it on a cheque and he offered a warning to golfers chasing a big pay day with the LIV Invitational Golf Series that doing anything purely for money usually does not end well. The Saudi-backed venture which is looking to shake up golf's status quo launches this weekend at the Centurion Club just outside London with super-sized purses that dwarf the PGA Tour stop this week, the Canadian Open.

Motor racing-F1 would welcome an openly gay driver, says Vettel

Formula One would now welcome its first openly gay driver, according to Germany's four times world champion Sebastian Vettel. The championship, which started in 1950, has had only male drivers on the starting grid since 1976 but has made a push for diversity and inclusion with teams showing support for the LGBTQ community.

Gymnastics-Nassar whistleblower says lawsuits against FBI can prompt change for future survivors

Former gymnast and whistleblower Rachael Denhollander said lawsuits filed on Wednesday alleging the FBI botched its investigation into former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar could bring about meaningful change for survivors of abuse. Olympians Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among the more than 90 claimants accusing former FBI agents of mishandling credible complaints in 2015 regarding Nassar and seeking a total of more than $1 billion.

Tennis-Alcaraz to miss Wimbledon tune-up event with elbow issue

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz will miss next week's Wimbledon tune-up event at Queen's Club in London due to a slight elbow issue, the 19-year-old said on Wednesday. Alcaraz, who has taken the tennis world by storm this year, reached the quarter-finals at the French Open last month, becoming the youngest player in 29 years to reach two Grand Slam quarter-finals after also making the U.S. Open last eight.

Golf-Age a factor in choosing to play in LIV Golf series, say Poulter and Westwood

British duo Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood highlighted their age as a factor in choosing to sign up for the LIV Golf Invitational Series and admitted their Ryder Cup futures are up in the air due to their involvement in the lucrative Saudi-backed league. The breakaway league has caused a stir in the sport after the likes of six-times major champion Phil Mickelson and former world number one Dustin Johnson signed up.

Dozens of abuse survivors sue FBI over Nassar investigation

More than 90 women filed lawsuits on Wednesday against the FBI, accusing former agents at the agency of botching the sex abuse investigation into onetime USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, one of the law firms handling the case said. Olympic gymnastics gold medalists Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney were among the women who filed federal tort claims against the agency, seeking a total of more than $1 billion, the California law firm of Manly, Stewart and Finaldi said in a statement.

Soccer-Dutch end Wales’ World Cup party with Cardiff win

A second-string Netherlands beat Wales 2-1 away after a dramatic late finale in the Nations League on Wednesday, bringing the hosts back down to earth after they secured World Cup qualification at the weekend. Wout Weghorst won the game for the Dutch, scoring with a header four minutes into stoppage time, straight after Wales looked to have snatched a late draw when Rhys Norrington-Davies netted two minutes into stoppage time.

Tennis-Raducanu expected to be fit for Wimbledon

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu is hopeful she will be fit to play at Wimbledon after being forced to withdraw from next week's WTA 250 event in Birmingham due to a side strain. A "freak injury" forced Raducanu, 19, to retire from her opening match at the Nottingham Open on Tuesday but the Briton said on Wednesday she was looking forward to the rest of the grasscourt swing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)