Motorcycling-'Thriller' Miller moves to KTM MotoGP team from Ducati
Australian Jack Miller will leave Ducati and race for the KTM factory team in MotoGP next season after they announced a two-year deal on Thursday. The Queenslander last year won in Jerez and Le Mans to become the first Australian back-to-back race winner in MotoGP since double world champion Casey Stoner in 2012.
Australian Jack Miller will leave Ducati and race for the KTM factory team in MotoGP next season after they announced a two-year deal on Thursday. The 27-year-old will join South African Brad Binder at the Red Bull-backed outfit, replacing Portuguese rider Miguel Oliveira.
Miller was Moto3 championship runner-up with KTM in 2014 and has more than a decade of grand prix experience including three wins in the top category. The Queenslander last year won in Jerez and Le Mans to become the first Australian back-to-back race winner in MotoGP since double world champion Casey Stoner in 2012. He finished the season fourth overall.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Red Bull
- South African
- Miller
- Ducati
- grand prix
- Portuguese
- Le Mans
- Australian
ALSO READ
Olympic Values Education Programme launched in Odisha
IPL 2022: I feel extremely backed: GT's David Miller after his match-winning knock against RR
IPL 2022: GT skipper Hardik Pandya pins David Miller as 'match-winner' after win over RR
Sisodia visits Cambridge University, discusses new ways to strengthen educational ties
Indian Grand Prix 4: Nayana James pips Ancy Sojan in keen battle for long jump crown