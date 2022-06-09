Former Australia Olympic physiotherapist sex offence case adjourned

Left Menu

A former Australian Olympic team physiotherapist charged with historical child sex offences had his case adjourned at a Brisbane court on Thursday, Australian state media reported.

Updated: 09-06-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 14:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

A former Australian Olympic team physiotherapist charged with historical child sex offenses had his case adjourned at a Brisbane court on Thursday, Australian state media reported. Peter John Wells, a physiotherapist who worked with the Australian swimming team at the Tokyo Games last year, was charged with three counts of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16 among other offenses, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) said.

Police allege the incidents occurred between 2002 and 2010 at Wells's physiotherapy practice in Brisbane and a sports complex in the city. On bail, Wells was excused from appearing in court on Thursday and the case was adjourned, the ABC said.

The case was expected to be heard again next month.

