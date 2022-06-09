Udayan Mane lies third in weather-hit ADT event

India's Udayan Mane occupies the third spot to stay in contention in the weather-hit OB Golf Invitational after a lengthy rain delay added to a cramped schedule at the Damai Indah Golf's BSD Course here on Thursday. The USD 70,000 event will finish on Friday.

After a series of stop-start frustrations a day earlier, there was an interruption of nearly four hours on Thursday. The players will be back on Friday for a long closing day.

Mane, who shot seven-under 65 on the first day, added three-under 69 on the second to be 10-under. In the unfinished third round he was two-under through nine holes with a total of 12-under. He was two shots behind the leaders -- Jonathan Wijono and Naraajie E Ramadhanputra, who were both 14-under. Mane was 13-under, but bogeyed the ninth.

Mane has been in contention on all three days so far and was going well with three birdies until an unfortunate bogey on the ninth hole pulled him back as darkness fell. At 12 under and two under for the day, he will also be looking to make a fresh start when play resumes.

Ramadhanputra carded three birdies in his opening nine holes to draw level with Wijono, who only managed to improve his overnight score by one before the hooter sounded to end the day's play.

