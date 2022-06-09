Soccer-Liverpool mayor: day of Champions League final turned from dream to 'nightmare'
Liverpool city region mayor Steve Rotheram said on Thursday that the day of the Champions League soccer final turned from a "dream to a nightmare" due to crowd disorder, and added he had been robbed of his personal possessions at the event.
"The day gradually transformed from a dream into a nightmare," Rotheram told the French Senate, as senators continued their investigation into trouble at the game.
The May 28 match, won by Real Madrid, was delayed after police forcefully held back people trying to enter the Stade de France stadium. French riot police also sprayed tear gas on fans, including women and children.
