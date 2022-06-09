Premier League: Rasmus Kristensen agrees to join Leeds United

Leeds United on Wednesday announced an agreement has been reached with Red Bull Salzburg for the signing of Rasmus Kristensen. The Whites have beaten off competition for the 24-year-old, who will join for an undisclosed fee and has accepted terms on a five-year-contract at Elland Road, running until the summer of 2027.

Making his breakthrough with FC Midtjylland, the full-back was snapped up by Dutch giants Ajax in January 2018. Prior to his move to the Netherlands, Kristensen had made 17 league appearances for Midtjylland during the 2017/18 campaign, in which they would go on to become Danish champions.

In his first full season at the Johan Cruyff Arena, Kristensen helped Ajax win the league and cup double, scoring in the 4-0 KNVB Cup Final victory against Willem II. Following the triumph, at the end of the season he completed a transfer to Red Bull Salzburg, joining current Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, who had recently been appointed head coach of the Austrian side.

His double success continued at the Red Bull Arena, with Kristensen helping the club win the Austrian league and cup in each of the last three campaigns. Last September his club form was rewarded when he won his first international cap for Denmark, helping his country defeat the Faroe Islands one-nil. He has since won five more caps, with his most recent coming last Sunday, where he provided an assist in the 2-1 away victory against Austria.

Kristensen is Leeds United's second confirmed arrival of the summer transfer window and he links up with Brenden Aaronson, who it was announced last month would also be joining from Salzburg. Kristensen ended the last campaign with Red Bull Salzburg, having helped the club win three successive Austrian league and cup doubles

The transfer is subject to the necessary international clearance and a work permit. (ANI)

