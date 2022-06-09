U19 Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifiers: Nepal beat Malaysia by 25 runs

A half-century partnership between Anjali Bishowkarma and Ashma Magar backed up the bowlers and set Nepal's 25-run victory over the hosts Malaysia in their ICC Women's T20 WC Asia Qualifiers match, at the UKM Oval on Thursday. After winning the toss and opting to bat first, Nepal lost Kiran Kunwar, run out for a duck, in the first over. Anjali Bishowkarma (33) and Ashma Magar (26) made a partnership to weather the new-ball impact.

The duo struck three boundaries between them as they put up a 58-run stand for the first wicket. Once Magar was dismissed in the 14th over, caught off Nur Dania, Nepal failed to gather any momentum. Shristi Jaisi soon followed, bowled off Nur Dania, and her wicket precipitated a collapse that saw Nepal lose 5 wickets for 17 runs to finish on 86-7.

In reply, Malaysian batters started the chase slowly and lost both openers with 25 on the board in the eighth over. Elsa Hunter led from the front with a 32-ball 28 but found little support from the other end and was dismissed by her opposite number, Nepal's Kritika Marasini in the 13th over.

Requiring 47 off 42 balls with six wickets in hand, Malaysian batters could only manage 21 to finish with 61-4 and end their campaign with a loss. Marasini stood out with figures of 4-1-6-2. Anjali Bishowkarma was adjudged the player-of-the-match for her 54-ball 33. (ANI)

