Cricket-Sri Lanka recall Rajapaksa for Australia ODIs

Hard-hitting batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa returned to the Sri Lanka one-day squad on Friday for the five-match home series against Australia beginning next week. The 30-year-old announced his shock retirement in January before retracting it a week later and was ignored for Sri Lanka's subsequent tour of India on fitness grounds.

He returned to Sri Lanka's T20 squad against Australia after an impressive Indian Premier League season with Punjab Kings. Uncapped left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage was also named in the 21-member squad led by Dasun Shanaka.

Australia has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20 series with the third and final match scheduled in Kandy on Saturday. Sri Lanka ODI squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh Chandimal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Niroshan Dickwella, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Asitha Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)