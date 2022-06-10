Steeplechase runner Sable now aiming for sub-eight minute mark

Buoyed by the success in his maiden Diamond League appearance in Morocco, where he smashed the national record in men's 3000m steeplechase yet again, Avinash Sable is now aiming for a sub-eight minute time.

''When I first started competing in steeplechase way back in 2018, I regularly used to clock somewhere around 8.29-30. I never thought I would reach a stage where I could rise to the margin of 8.12 at any point. ''That said, I think a sub-eight minute mark is definitely possible, and, Indians are no less capable than their foreign counterparts,'' Sable said during a virtual interaction on Friday.

The 27-year-old Sable clocked 8.12.48 at the recently-concluded Diamond League in Rabat, bettering his own national record by over three seconds. Sable, in fact, pipped 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games Bronze medallist, Benjamin Kigen, and finished fifth. The Maharastra-born athlete stated that the feat will allow him to prepare better for the upcoming World Championships event and the Commonwealth Games. ''It was my maiden appearance at the Diamond League and to me it's akin to performing at the Olympic Games or the World Championships final. This will allow me to have a better preparation leading up to the World Championships and also at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.'' Sable also said that the Diamond League participation has been a huge learning curve for him and mentioned that competing in world-class events would allow him to further hone his skills by competing with top athletes.

''It has truly been an amazing experience for me. Competing in world-class events like the Diamond League made me understood the overall quality of the event and also the level of competitiveness it brings.'' ''In India, when I compete in steeplechase events, I usually run alone in field. However, in events like this, one gets to know new strategies from the other top athletes while competing with them,'' Sable said from Colorado Springs in the US.

Having only taken up running as a sport in 2015, Sable remarked that his stint at the Indian Army had provided him a much-needed fillip.

''A nine-month stint at the Indian Army has been the most important thing in my life as an athlete. The rigorous training schedules not only moulded me as a better athlete but also instilled in me a never-say-die attitude and taught me never to give up under any circumstances,'' Sable stated.

Sable, who broke the national record for the eighth time in men's 3000m steeplechase, heaped praise on his current coach Scott Simmons for helping him reach the next level as an athlete.

''Scott (Simmons) has played a pivotal role ever since I decided to train under him. From the changes in training schedule to helping me understand new strategies to compete against other world-class athletes, I have been learning a lot from him,'' Sable concluded.

