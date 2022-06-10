Soccer-South Korea fight back to earn draw after Almiron double

South Korea fought back from two goals down against Paraguay to snatch a 2-2 draw in stoppage time after Miguel Almiron struck twice for the South Americans at Suwon World Cup Stadium in a friendly on Friday. Newcastle United midfielder Almiron scored a goal in each half to give Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side a comfortable cushion before Son Heung-min halved the deficit with a curling free kick.

Jung Woo-young then hit the equaliser for the home side, who will be appearing at their 10th consecutive World Cup finals in Qatar in November, three minutes into added time. Almiron put the Paraguayans ahead in the 23rd minute when he outpaced the Korean defence to latch onto Derlis Gonzalez's through ball before slotting past Jo Hyeon-woo.

He then doubled his side's advantage four minutes into the second half as he stepped onto his left foot to bend a shot beyond Jo from outside the penalty area. Son cut the Paraguayans' lead in the 66th minute with a curling free kick with his right foot and Jung completed the Koreans' come back with a 93rd-minute equaliser.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)