Japan beats Ghana 4-1 in World Cup tune-up for both teams
Japan defeated fellow World Cup qualifier Ghana 4-1 after Tunisia another team headed to Qatar beat Chile 2-0 on Friday in friendly matches in Kobe.Chile did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar but has lodged a protest with FIFA that could see it advance.
Chile did not qualify for the World Cup in Qatar but has lodged a protest with FIFA that could see it advance. It alleges that Ecuador — a qualifier — used an ineligible player.
Japan got goals from Miki Yamane, Kaoru Mitoma, Takefusa Kubo, and Daizen Maeda. Jordan Ayew scored for Ghana to level in the 44th before Mitoma scored in first-half stoppage time.
Tunisia's goals were scored by Ali Abdi shortly before half-time and Issam Jebali late in the second half.
Japan plays Tunisia on Tuesday and Ghana faces Chile in two more tune-ups. Both matches are in Japan's western city of Osaka.
The World Cup starts on November 21.
Japan opened its World Cup preparations on Monday, losing 1-0 to Brazil in Tokyo on a 77th-minute penalty by Neymar. AP NRB NRB
