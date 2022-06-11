Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Swiatek skips Berlin event with shoulder issue, targets Wimbledon

French Open champion Iga Swiatek will skip next week's Berlin Open WTA 500 tournament due to a shoulder issue, but the world number one said on Friday that she hopes to be fully fit for Wimbledon starting later this month. Poland's Swiatek defeated American Coco Gauff 6-1 6-3 in the Roland Garros final last week to win her second Grand Slam title following a triumph in Paris in 2020.

Tennis-Murray produces grass masterclass to beat Tsitsipas in Stuttgart

Former world number one Andy Murray secured his first victory over a top-five opponent in six years with a 7-6(4) 6-3 win over Greek top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semi-finals of the Stuttgart Open on Friday. The two-times Wimbledon champion stepped up his preparation for the grasscourt major starting this month by battling through a tight opening set against world number five Tsitsipas before rolling back the years in the second set to complete the win.

Motor racing-Leclerc ends opening day of Azerbaijan practice fastest for Ferrari

Charles Leclerc pushed Red Bull rival Sergio Perez off the top of the timesheets to end Friday practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with the fastest time for Ferrari. The Monegasque, who had trailed Perez at the end of the first session, pulled out a one minute, 43.224-second lap in the second hour of running to end the day 0.248 seconds clear of the Mexican.

Cricket-Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell made a splash on the opening day of the second test against England on Friday when he smashed a six straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer. "It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.

Soccer-Ecuador keep World Cup spot after FIFA dismisses Chile complaint

Ecuador will play at the 2022 World Cup after FIFA dismissed Chile's claims that they had fielded an ineligible player in the qualifiers, world soccer's governing body said on Friday. The Chilean Football Federation (ANFP) last month said it had proof that Ecuador's Byron Castillo was born in Tumaco, Colombia in 1995, and not in the Ecuadorean city of General Villamil Playas in 1998 as stated on his official documents.

Cycling-Molano disqualified after hitting rider twice in Criterium du Dauphine

Colombia's Juan Sebastian Molano was disqualified from the Criterium du Dauphine on Friday after the UAE Emirates rider hit another rider twice in the sixth stage. Molano was spotted arguing with his Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert rival Hugo Page late in the sixth stage before shaking his bike and striking him on the helmet.

Athletics-Olympic marathon champion Jepchirchir targeting 2023 world record attempt

Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir said she could target the London, Berlin or Chicago marathons for a world record attempt next year as she builds on a blockbuster run. The 28-year-old Kenyan set the sport ablaze when she won the New York City Marathon just 13 weeks after claiming gold in Tokyo, the first athlete to win the Olympic marathon and the five-borough race in the same year.

Golf-Schwartzel leads chase for $4 million LIV jackpot

South African Charl Schwartzel and compatriot Hennie Du Plessis led the chase for the record $4 million winners' cheque after round two of the opening LIV Invitational event on Friday.

Schwartzel, who led after Thursday's opening round, produced another dazzling round to stay top of the leaderboard by three strokes from Du Plessis.

NFL-Washington fines Del Rio $100K for comments on U.S. Capitol attack

The Washington Commanders said on Friday they fined defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio $100,000 after he minimized last year's assault on the U.S. Capitol a "dust-up" compared to the 2020 racial justice protests that followed George Floyd's death. Del Rio, who has since apologized, made the comments this week when asked by reporters if he planned to address with the team a social media post in which he questioned why protests after the death of Floyd at the hands of police were not being discussed in the same way as the U.S. Capitol attack.

