Ind vs SA: Team India practices at packed Barabati Stadium in Cuttack ahead of second T20I clash

The Barabati Stadium in Cuttack was jam-packed to catch the Indian team sweat it out at nets ahead of their second T20I clash against South Africa. The second T20I clash of the five-match series at home will be played on Sunday at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

Cricketers like Rishabh Pant, captain for India for the series in absence of KL Rahul, Jammu and Kashmir pace sensation Umran Malik, vice-captain Hardik Pandya were among the players practising. Acknowledging the massive crowd at the venue, BCCI tweeted, "Match day feels on a non-match day. A packed stadium here in Cuttack to watch #TeamIndia train. #INDvSA |"

After a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the first T20I match of the five-match series at home, Team India will be looking forward to levelling the series when they take on the Proteas in the second T20I at Cuttack. On the other hand, South Africa will be looking forward to continuing its good run in India. Having not lost a T20I series in India against the Men in Blue, the Proteas will be looking forward to adding another series win to their accomplishments.

Coming to the first clash, chasing 212 South Africa lost wickets at regular intervals and were 81/3 when Miller and Van der Dussen came in for the rescue. The two batters eventually put up an unbeaten and match-winning partnership of 131 runs for the fourth wicket and brought up their fifties.

Earlier, after being put to bat first, India posted 211/4 in 20 overs. Ishan Kishan smashed 76 off 48 while Hardik Pandya also played the quick-fire knock of unbeaten 31 off 12. South Africa has a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (ANI)

