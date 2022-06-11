National-level woman cyclist lodges FIR against cycling coach

A national-level woman cyclist has lodged an FIR on Saturday against the national cycling coach for his inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure trip in Slovenia. SAI had investigated the case through its Internal Complaints Committee which in its preliminary report submitted on June 8, 2022, stated that the case was prima facie established and the incidents that the athlete had mentioned in her complaint were correct.

Following the report that was submitted by ICC, SAI terminated the contract of the coach, who was recommended by the Federation, on 8th June 2022 with immediate effect. The ICC also advised the athlete to file a police complaint, which the athlete decided to do on 11th June 2022. To ensure that the athlete is able to file the FIR smoothly, SAI deputed two of its officers from TOPS, including a lady officer, to accompany the athlete to the police station.

This incident first came to light on Monday after SAI formed a committee to look into the complaint of the woman cyclist. SAI stands with the decision of the athlete and will extend all support to her in future as well.

The committee will continue a detailed investigation into the case and submit a final report. The coach who was hired on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India had a contract with the Sports Authority of India. Following the report, SAI has terminated the contract of the coach with immediate effect.

Apart from SAI, the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) also formed a four-member committee with the Secretary-General - Maninder Pal Singh, SS Sudeesh Kumar - President Kerala Cycling, Dipali Nikam - Chief Coach of the Maharashtra Cycling team and VN Singh, Assistant Secretary. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)