Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Cricket-Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Cricket-Cheers! "It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2022 18:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 18:28 IST
Odd News Roundup: Cricket-Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass
Daryl Mitchell Image Credit: Instagram / dazmitchell47

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Cricket-Cheers! Mitchell makes a splash with a six into fan's beer glass

New Zealand batsman Daryl Mitchell made a splash on the opening day of the second test against England on Friday when he smashed a six straight into a startled female fan's pint of beer. "It's plopped in a beer," exclaimed one commentator after the all-rounder followed up a four with a six straight into the stands off a Jack Leach delivery in the 56th over at Trent Bridge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes may increase long COVID risk; COVID while pregnant linked to baby brain development issues and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to form scientific team to study UFOs; Diabetes m...

 Global
2
Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about these powerful astronomical phenomena

Newly discovered fast radio burst challenges what astronomers know about the...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai begins mass testing; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing warns of 'explosive' COVID outbreak as Shanghai...

 Global
4
INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

INTERVIEW-Canada accuses China of 'very concerning' behaviour in aerial spat

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022