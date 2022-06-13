12 new national records were made during KIYG 2021: Anurag Thakur

After the conclusion of the Khelo India Youth Games 2021, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said that 12 new national records were created during the event. "The 4th edition of Khelo India games concluded today. Almost 8,500 players participated. 12 new national records were created. This will give them chance to get selected for elite programs. Several previous players have gone on to win in the Olympics," Thakur told ANI.

Thakur agreed that Pro Kabbadi scouts coming to KIYG 2021 would help Kabbadi players. "When the scouts will see the talent that is emerging, they will give them a place in their league, they will send them for competing and training. It will give players a chance to play in Pro Kabbadi League as well. Just like that, players from other sports will get to play in national-level championships," he said.

As many as six Pro Kabaddi League teams had sent their talent scouts to Panchkula, hoping to discover unpolished gems who could eventually turn their own fortunes in the league. Haryana's boxers delivered the golden punch on the last and final day to capture the Khelo India Youth Games crown in dramatic fashion here on Monday.

Tied on 41 gold with Maharashtra, the hosts swooped on as many as 10 out of the 20-boxing gold on offer to surge past the defending champions. Haryana ended their campaign with a grand tally of 52 gold, 39 silver and 46 bronze to reinforce its status as the country's premier sporting state.

Maharashtra, who fought tooth and nail from Day 1, abdicated their throne, after managing 45 gold, 40 silver and 40 bronze. Karnataka finished third with 22 gold, including a whopping 19 from the swimming pool. Manipur were fourth with 19 gold and Kerala fifth with 18. (ANI)

