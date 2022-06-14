Left Menu

Soccer-France's Nations League final four hopes vanish with Croatia defeat

The world champions, who have now lost two and drawn two, are bottom of Group 1 on two points, five adrift of Croatia who prevailed thanks to an early Luka Modric penalty. Denmark beat Austria 2-0 to stay top on nine points and cannot be caught by France, who are in danger of being relegated, with two games left in the group.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 14-06-2022 02:15 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 02:15 IST
Holders France failed to qualify for the final four of the Nations League when they slumped to a 1-0 defeat at home to Croatia as they stayed winless in the competition on Monday. The world champions, who have now lost two and drawn two, are bottom of Group 1 on two points, five adrift of Croatia who prevailed thanks to an early Luka Modric penalty.

Denmark beat Austria 2-0 to stay top on nine points and cannot be caught by France, who are in danger of being relegated, with two games left in the group. Austria are third on four points.

