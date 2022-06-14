Soccer-New Zealand coach expects 'a bit of a war' against Costa Rica

New Zealand coach Danny Hay is expecting "a bit of a war" against Costa Rica as the nation battle for the final place at the Qatar World Cup. The winner of the intercontinental playoff at Doha's Ahmed bin Ali Stadium later on Tuesday will slot into Group E at the finals along with Germany, Japan, and Spain.

Hay said his side was not accustomed to South and Central American football and would need to be ready for the physical challenge. "It will be a cagey affair early on but a bit of a war, a real battle," he told reporters.

"They are a big side, a strong side, and a physical side." World number 101 New Zealand are the underdogs against 31st-ranked Costa Rica as they bid to reach their third World Cup and first since the 2010 finals in South Africa.

Costa Rica, quarter-finalists in Brazil eight years ago, is looking to qualify for a third successive World Cup. The All Whites come into Costa Rica clash winless from two warm-ups, held to a 0-0 draw by Oman, and beaten 1-0 by Peru in another friendly

However, fans back home expect a good performance against the Costa Ricans, and rightly so, said Hay. "The players are in a good space," he said.

"It will come down to fine margins, little moments in the game, and our ability to stay focused and believe in ourselves as well. "All the pressure is on Costa Rica. I'm sleeping pretty well, I'm not sure their coach will be though."

The strongest team in Oceania, New Zealand will be expected to qualify automatically for the 2026 World Cup with the Pacific region assured a spot in the extended field of 48 teams. But Hay is unwilling to wait.

"Nobody has a crystal ball - we don't know what the future holds," he added. "Our time is now. We've got some key older players that bookend this young group, which is why we have got a really good shot at doing something special."

New Zealand captain Winston Reid missed the Oman draw due to a groin injury but the experienced defender said he was "ready to go" against Costa Rica.

