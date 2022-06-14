UEFA Nations League: Jonas, Olsen shine as Denmark thrash Austria

Combined efforts by Andreas Skov Olsen and Jonas Wind helped Denmark in claiming a victory over Austria by 2-0 in their UEFA Nations League match on Monday. With this win, Denmark sealed the top spot in Group 1 points table with a total of nine points after four matches.

Playing here at the Parken Stadium, the match began with Denmark taking a lead with Jonas Wind scoring in the 21st minute. It was followed by Skov Olsen's goal in the 35th minute, which provided Denmark with a lead of 2-0. Later in the second half, Denmark completed dominated the proceedings and walked away with three more points to their run tally.

After this loss, Austria have slipped down to the third spot in the Group 1 points table with a total of four points in four matches. (ANI)

