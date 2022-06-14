Left Menu

Kompany hired by Burnley for first coaching role in England

PTI | Burnley | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:05 IST
Kompany hired by Burnley for first coaching role in England
Vincent Kompany Image Credit: Twitter(@VincentKompany)
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was hired as manager of Burnley on Tuesday for his first coaching job in English soccer.

The Belgian will take over a team that has just been relegated from the Premier League after six seasons in the top division.

The 36-year-old Kompany has coached Anderlecht for the past two years.

He played for City from 2008-19, winning the Premier League four times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022