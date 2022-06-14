Kompany hired by Burnley for first coaching role in England
PTI | Burnley | Updated: 14-06-2022 17:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 17:05 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was hired as manager of Burnley on Tuesday for his first coaching job in English soccer.
The Belgian will take over a team that has just been relegated from the Premier League after six seasons in the top division.
The 36-year-old Kompany has coached Anderlecht for the past two years.
He played for City from 2008-19, winning the Premier League four times.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anderlecht
- English
- Burnley
- Belgian
- Kompany
- Manchester City
- Vincent Kompany
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Soccer-De Bruyne among 18 Belgians to receive coaching badges
Belgian king returns mask to Congo in symbolic gesture of restitution
Belgian king starts Congo visit, gives award to WWII veteran
Belgian king returns mask to Congo in symbolic gesture of restitution
Belgian king returns mask to Congo in symbolic gesture of restitution