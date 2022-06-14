Kompany hired by Burnley for first coaching role in England

Former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany was hired as manager of Burnley on Tuesday for his first coaching job in English soccer.

The Belgian will take over a team that has just been relegated from the Premier League after six seasons in the top division.

The 36-year-old Kompany has coached Anderlecht for the past two years.

He played for City from 2008-19, winning the Premier League four times.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)