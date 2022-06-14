Ranji Trophy SF: Jaiswal hits ton; guides Mumbai to 260/5 against UP

Continuing his good form, left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a responsible hundred to propel Mumbai to 260/5 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Uttar Pradesh here on Tuesday.

Oozing with confidence, Jaiswal, who struck his maiden first-class hundred in the quarterfinal against Uttarakhand, anchored the innings, after the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions suffered a top-order failure. Jaiswal was the cynosure of eyes as he took a formidable UP attack to task and struck 15 boundaries in his 227-ball 100.

Sent into bat, Mumbai lost in-form skipper Prithvi Shaw (0) in the very first over. He became left-arm pacer Yash Dayal's first victim, on the third ball of the day, after being caught by Priyam Garg.

Uttar Pradesh bowlers were on top in the first session as they persisted with the fifth stump line. Pacer Shivam Mavi was rewarded as he trapped one-down Armaan Jaffer (10) in front of the wickets to leave the opposition in a spot of bother at 24/2. Then Jaiswal added 63-runs with Suved Parkar (32), who had hit maiden double hundred on debut in the quarterfinals, and pulled the team out of trouble. However, it was once again Dayal, who broke the partnership by dismissing Parkar, who hit four boundaries in his sedate knock.

Parkar chased a wide delivery from Dayal and gave a sitter to Saurabh Kumar at backward point, as Mumbai lost their third wicket for 87. Aggressive batter Sarfaraz Khan (40), who is in form of his life, had the responsibility of re-building the Mumbai innings along with Jaiswal. The duo mixed aggression and caution in their 87-run stand for the fourth wicket as they frustrated the UP bowlers. Right-handed batter Sarfaraz, who hit five fours, however, could not convert his start to a big score and became off-spinner Karan Sharma’s first victim.

After Sarfaraz fell, Jaiswal found an able ally in wicket-keeper Hardik Tamore (51 not out), who played his part to perfection. Tamore, who was included in the playing XI in place of the injured and experienced stumper Aditya Tare, reposed the faith shown in him.

But Jaiswal, to whom the first day belonged, was dismissed soon after reaching the three-figures mark. He became Karan Sharma’s second victim as Mumbai lost half of their side for 233.

Then Tamore, who has hit six boundaries and one maximum in his unbeaten 74-ball innings, and all-rounder Shams Mulani (10 not out) ensured Mumbai did not lose any more wickets and remained unbeaten when stumps were drawn. For UP, Dayal (2/35) and Sharma (2/39) were the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 260/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 100, Hardik Tamore 51 not out; Yash Dayal 2/35).

