Soccer-Ruthless Hungary stun dismal England with 4-0 away win

Hungary thrashed a dreadful England 4-0 away on Tuesday to go top of their Nations League group and perpetuate the hosts' winless run in a competition they had hoped would be a morale-boosting warmup for the World Cup. With only one goal and two points in their first three games of this Nations League campaign, England dominated early possession at Molineux stadium and could have gone ahead had Jarrod Bowen been sharper with a close-range header.

But Hungary shocked last year's European Championship finalists in the 16th minute when a miscued header from John Stones dropped to Roland Sallai who controlled the ball on his high before drilling it past Aaron Ramsdale into the goal. Sallai scored a second in the 70th minute with a perfect finish with the outside of his boot after Kalvin Phillips lost a tackle. Zsolt Nagy and Daniel Gazdag heaped humiliation on England with two late goals, while England defender Stones was sent off for two yellow cards.

The result left Hungary top of Group A3 on seven points with England in fourth and bottom spot on two points. The group winners go to the Nations League finals next June while the bottom team are relegated. After reaching the semi-finals of the last World Cup in Russia then narrowly losing last year's Euros to Italy, England had high hopes for the Qatar World Cup at the end of this year. But their dismal form in the Nations League has baffled fans and saw boos ringing out as they traipsed off the Molineux pitch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)